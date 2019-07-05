FT Sofia Opens 30 New Job Positions

30 new job positions for software engineers, product managers, business analysts, designers will open the global information giant Financial Times by the end of this year at Sofia's office, Investsofia.com reported.

The company has moved to the capital another major product and technology creation team.

The new FT Specialist Department will make from Sofia products for proven brands such as Investor Chronicle, fDi Intelligence and The Banker.

The specialists will work at the company's headquarters in Sofia, which was officially opened earlier this year along with the FT Core division - with the main task of supporting base platforms and FT systems.