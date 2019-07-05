Between 25 and 36 Stotinki per Kilometer Toll Tax for Trucks
July 5, 2019, Friday
Between 25 and 36 stotinki per kilometer may the toll for heavy goods vehicles be. This was discussed by the state and the carriers at their first meeting on the tariffs and scope of the toll system.
The numbers are not final, and with further talks, it will be decided whether buses on regular services are exempt from fees so that they do not need to increase the ticket prices for consumers.
