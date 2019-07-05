2.1 billion Tons of Solid Waste is Generated on the Planet For a Year

Business | July 5, 2019, Friday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2.1 billion Tons of Solid Waste is Generated on the Planet For a Year pixabay.com

Every year, 2.1 billion tons of solid waste is generated on the planet. This is enough to fill 822,000 Olympic-size pools. Of these, only 16% are recycled completely. This concludes a report by Verisk Maplecroft, quoted by bTV.

The United States leads the ranking as the most inefficient country in terms of production-recycling ratio.

The waste generation index, which includes household waste, plastic, food and hazardous waste, shows that one American produces 773 kg. garbage per year, which is 12% of those 2.1 billion tonnes, and the United States represents only 4% of the world's population.

27% come from China and India, which account for 36% of the Earth's population. 

Americans produce three times more garbage than Chinese and seven times more than Ethiopia. Since America has the largest economy in the world, it is not surprising that it produces the most waste. The worrying thing is that there is no initiative for this waste to be reworked.

Interestingly, developed European economies, as well as Canada, are also among the leaders in the negative rating. This includes the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, France and even Australia. Britain is 14th and generates 482kg of household waste every year, and recycles only 44%.

America loves to produce but not to recycle. Only 35% of the junk produced goes to landfills for processing.

Germany recycles 68% and is ranked first in this indicator globally.

The study adds that China, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia have completely banned the import of solid waste, including tons of plastic.

In May this year, almost the whole world, excluding the US, agreed to restrict supplies of hard-plastic.

Such policies will seriously affect countries like America, precisely because of the inability to cope with recycling.

The top 10 places in the population-generated waste list fall - China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Japan, Germany and Turkey.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: waste, planet, Earth, environment, US, europe, Germany, recycling
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria