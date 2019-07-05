The largest illegal cigarette manufacturing factory was discovered yesterday near Plovdiv. 11 from the workers were arrested - Moldovans and Ukrainians. According to preliminary estimates, the factory has incurred budget losses between 15 and 20 million BGN per month. The discovered factory is close to another smaller one where the cigarette tobacco for the illegal cigarettes was cut.

The factory is located in the industrial zone of Plovdiv, among many other factories, looking directly at the Trakia highway and is perhaps two kilometers away from the village of Trud and enough far away from Plovdiv.

This is one of the reasons why what is happening there remains hidden from the people.

We asked workers from neighbouring businesses what they saw, whether they had noticed something unusual. And everyone says they think the hall didn’t work at all because there was no activity during the day.