The Largest Illegal Cigarette Manufacturing Factory Was Discovered Yesterday near Plovdiv

Crime | July 5, 2019, Friday // 12:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Largest Illegal Cigarette Manufacturing Factory Was Discovered Yesterday near Plovdiv www.pixabay.com

The largest illegal cigarette manufacturing factory was discovered yesterday near Plovdiv. 11 from the workers were arrested - Moldovans and Ukrainians. According to preliminary estimates, the factory has incurred budget losses between 15 and 20 million BGN per month. The discovered factory is close to another smaller one where the cigarette tobacco for the illegal cigarettes was cut.

The factory is located in the industrial zone of Plovdiv, among many other factories, looking directly at the Trakia highway and is perhaps two kilometers away from the village of Trud and enough far away from Plovdiv.

This is one of the reasons why what is happening there remains hidden from the people.

We asked workers from neighbouring businesses what they saw, whether they had noticed something unusual. And everyone says they think the hall didn’t work at all because there was no activity during the day.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: illegal, cigarettes, manufacturing, factory, Plovdiv, industrial zone
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria