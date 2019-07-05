Emil Koshlukov Is the New Director General of BNT

Bulgaria: Emil Koshlukov Is the New Director General of BNT

Emil Koshlukov was elected as Director General of BNT. Three of the five members of the CEM voted for him.

Two of the CEM members voted for Sasho Yovkov.

Until now, Koshlukov has been a temporary acting Director General of BNT after the removal of Konstantin Kamenarov.

