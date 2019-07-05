Most of the Office Buildings in Sofia are in the Region of 'Tsarigradsko Shose' Blvd.

July 5, 2019, Friday
Most projects for office building are in the region of Tsarigradsko shose Blvd in Sofia.

Within a couple of years there will be a boom in the construction and in the ''Hladilnika'' neighborhood, reported by the consultancy company in the field of business property MBL, quoted by money.bg.

The process of building 405,000 sq.m is now under way.  There are 454,000 more sq.m which are planned to be build as office places.Most of them will be ready in 2022.

The study by MBL is based on investors and owners of 52 office buildings in the capital. They account for nearly 40 percent of the market, or 774 thousand sq.m

