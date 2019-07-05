The Routes of Buses 76, 204, 304 and 604 in Sofia Will Be Changed

The repair of the road lanes on Bulgaria Blvd will change the organization of the traffic in Sofia. In the second stage from today until 19.07.2019, the entry of vehicles is forbidden on the southern roadway of “Bulgaria” Blvd. in the section from “Akad. Ivan Ev. Geshov" Blvd. to "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., where the traffic will flow in both directions on the north roadway of the boulevard in the same section.

From 04.30 hours on 05.07.2019 to 24.00 hours on 19.07.2019 the route of bus line No. 76 is changed only in the direction to r.a. "Gotse Delchev" as follows: from "Bulgaria" Blvd., along "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., along "Vitosha" Blvd., to the right along "Byala Cherkva" Str., along “Petko Y. Todorov” Blvd., where buses will stop at all existing bus and tram stops in the changed section of the route.

Partial changes in the routes of bus lines Nos. 76, 204, 304 and 604 in the direction to the National Palace of Culture, as follows: from intersection "Bulgaria" Blvd. – “Acad. Ivan Ev. Geshov" Blvd. -"Petko Y. Todorov" Blvd. along the north roadway of “Bulgaria” Blvd. to the intersection “Bulgaria” Blvd. -"Prof. Fr. Nansen" Str.- “Cherni Vrah” Blvd. and along their route.

A temporary stop is established at “Bulgaria” Blvd. before “Petko Y. Todorov” Blvd. in the direction to the National Palace of Culture for bus lines Nos. 204 and 304.

Bus stops with code 0268 for bus lines № 76, 204, 304 and 604 "Bul. "Acad. Iv. Geshov" at “Bulgaria” Blvd. are closed down in the direction to the National Palace of Culture, as well as bus stops with code 1736 "Secondary Vocational School of Textile and Fashion Design" at “Bulgaria” Blvd in the direction to the National Palace of Culture for lines Nos. 76, 204 and 604, Sofia Municipality reported.

The map is taken from the Sofia Municipality official website.