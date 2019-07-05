Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov: Bulgaria and Serbia Face Similar Crimes

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a visit to neighbouring Serbia where he was admitted by Republican Attorney General Zagorka Dolovac.

Tzatsarov's visit to Belgrade will last for several days.

During the conversation, they emphasised "the importance of excellent cooperation between prosecution offices, which is particularly important because the two countries are neighbours  and to a great extent confronted with the same or similar forms of crime - in particular illegal migration, people and drug traffic and arms trade, as well as other organized cross-border crime, "writes BGNES.

According to Belgrade, Blic, Tsatsarov has confirmed the willingness of the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office to cooperate with his colleagues from Serbia. According to him, "this is important for the prosecution and justice integration of our EU bodies and institutions that are strategically and operationally fighting crime in all areas."

