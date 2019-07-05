The Rails from the Third Subway Lane in Sofia Are Being Concreted

The second stage of concreting the railroad track of the third metro lane in Sofia began. Currently the teams are working between the Orlov Bridge and the The Little City Theatre 'Off The Channel’.

The route of the third subway lane in Sofia is already fortified and is being concreted. The builders will then proceed to the finishing works on the metro stations and the installation of the automation.

Stoyan Bratoev, Director of "Metropolitan Sofia":

“Almost all of the 8 stations from Vladimir Vazov Blvd to Krasno Selo are at the finishing stage.

The performance is between 94 and 95 percent, with the expectation that they will be fully completed by the autumn.

The depth of the tunnels is between 6 and 25 meters. 3 kilometers from the track passes beneath the bed of the Perlovska River.