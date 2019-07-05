Rumen Radev Discussed in China the Possibilities For the Increase of the Tourists

The Chinese tourist corporation "Ctrip" wants to come to Bulgaria, President Rumen Radev and Executive Director Jane Jie Sun discussed opportunities for tourists to grow between Bulgaria and China.



,,The company "CTrip" has huge opportunities and hundreds of millions of active members in Europe'', said President Radev.

,,We need a holistic approach and a very serious organization in Bulgaria to promote tourism among the leading spheres of cooperation with China'', Presiden Radev noted.

According to the president, the Ministry of Tourism should be more active and seek contacts with such big companies. He said ''Ctrip'' was interested in coming to Bulgaria.



On the last day of his state visit to China, President Rumen Radev speaks to students at Shanghai University

Shanghai University is one of China's oldest and most prestigious higher education institutions. For several years she has been developing joint projects with the University of National and World Economy in Sofia.

He stressed that he was ending his visit to China with the conviction that the desire for deepened bilateral relations was fully achievable.

Rumen Radev stressed to the students that today no nation, no matter how big and strong, can handle the challenges of today. Global phenomena such as climate change, security, the fight against poverty and the fight against terrorism require joint efforts and a global response. In the words of the President, the establishment of a strategic partnership between Bulgaria and China is precisely a step towards uniting ideas, approaches and actions for the sake of peace and prosperity.

"The big task of the leaders is not for today, but to see what awaits us tomorrow," Rumen Radev pointed out and urged the young people to preserve their critical thinking and to stand up for their ideas.

The head of state has also expressed hope that more and more politicians will meet with the students to get their views on the decisions that will determine the future of young people.