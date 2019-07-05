The Тraffic at "Kulata" Border Checkpoint Will Run on Five Lanes at the Weekend

Kilometric traffic jams and waiting for hours at the Kulata border checkpoint, which are repeating each year during the summer season, forced the Interior Ministry to prоvide more people and mobile teams on site in order to support the work process.

At the moment there are queues only at the crossing point, but the processing of cars takes a few minutes.

A new traffic organization will be set up on weekends in order for the kilometric queues from the past days to be avoided.

Chief Inspector Atanas Georgiev, Head of the Kulata Border Checkpoint:

“All five lanes will operate on the entry and the exit to and from Bulgaria. Four of them will be for cars only and one for the trucks. Buses will stop in places that will not interfere with the traffic - these will be islands before the pavement area of the ​​cabins and car parks, where additional numbers of mobile workers will check them.”

The cars will be checked only once - at a Bulgarian or Greek border.

The necessary documents for fast passage are the registration card of the vehicle, the ID cards of the travelers and a declaration by absent parent for Bulgarian children leaving the country when needed. The parent with whom the child is traveling with, is required to carry the original of the document as well as a copy which is left at the border checkpoint.

Over the last week, 58,600 vehicles have left Bulgaria to Greece and 59,000 have entered the country. About 500,000 people have passed in the direction.