President Rumen Radev Will Deliver a Lecture at Shanghai University
On the last day of his visit to China, President Rumen Radev will deliver a lecture at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The state higher education institution is one of the oldest and most prestigious in China. It was founded in 1896 by an imperial decree.
On the last day of his visit, the head of state will visit the headquarters of one of China's leading tourism corporations and will open a business forum in Shanghai.
