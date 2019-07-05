Spain is the Most Desirable Tourist Destination
Most European tourists (84%) travel in EU countries, ''EuroPulse'' reported.
According to Eurostat, most of the preferences are for Spain (21% of tourists), as well as for Italy and France (12%), RIA Novosti writes, quote by Econ.bg
Among the most popular destinations is also the United States, where 2.3% of Europeans spend their holidays. The average length of the trip abroad is 13 days and the hotel accommodation costs an average of 156 euros, according to statistics.
Holiday in Turkey would choose 0.9% of tourists, staying there for an average of 10 days. Passengers pay an average of 83 euros per room per hotel.
Holiday in Thailand attracts 0.8% of Europeans traveling, and India would choose 0.7%. These breaks last longer - an average of 22 days. For a hotel in these countries, tourists pay an average of 91 euros per day.
- » The Two Maritime Airports of Varna and Burgas Are Expecting Fewer Travelers This Year
- » Ryanair Launched a New Route from Sofia
- » Fans of Claude Monet Can Now Book a Stay in One of His Houses in Giverny, France
- » Strike Blocks Tourists in Greece, the Ferries Aren't Working
- » Bulgarians Can Visit 168 Countries in the World without Visas
- » Intensive Traffic at Kulata and Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoints