Spain is the Most Desirable Tourist Destination

Most European tourists (84%) travel in EU countries, ''EuroPulse'' reported.

According to Eurostat, most of the preferences are for Spain (21% of tourists), as well as for Italy and France (12%), RIA Novosti writes, quote by Econ.bg

Among the most popular destinations is also the United States, where 2.3% of Europeans spend their holidays. The average length of the trip abroad is 13 days and the hotel accommodation costs an average of 156 euros, according to statistics.



Holiday in Turkey would choose 0.9% of tourists, staying there for an average of 10 days. Passengers pay an average of 83 euros per room per hotel.

Holiday in Thailand attracts 0.8% of Europeans traveling, and India would choose 0.7%. These breaks last longer - an average of 22 days. For a hotel in these countries, tourists pay an average of 91 euros per day.