1st Meeting of the Public Advisory Council on the Introduction of the TOLL System

Regional Minister Petya Avramova convened a first meeting of the Public Advisory Council on the introduction of the TOLL system.

It is expected that the representatives will be present at the meeting for further discussion of the price and scope of the TOLL system.

The TOLL system is expected to work on August 16, and in March next year to start collecting fees. Until then, the state and business must reach a compromise acceptable to all countries.

Representatives of various ministries, the Road Infrastructure Agency and representatives of the municipalities were invited to attend the meeting.

