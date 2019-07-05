Boyko Borisov will Participate in the Meeting on the Western Balkans in Poznan

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | July 5, 2019, Friday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will take part in the Berlin Process Summit in Poznan to discuss the challenges facing the Western Balkan countries.

The main focus of the talks will be to strengthen regional cooperation and strengthen good neighborly relations.

The Berlin process was initiated by Germany to promote regional cooperation and support the enlargement policy of the European Union.

