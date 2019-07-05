Sunny in the Morning, Rain Showers in the Afternoon

Today, the morning will be sunny. Around noon and in the afternoon, mainly in western and central Bulgaria, clouds will increase again, numerous showers are expected, accompanied by thunder and strong winds, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.

In some places the events will be intense, hail is also possible. Maximum temperatures between 27C and 32C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for July, it will drop.


The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, some increase in cloud in the afternoon but no rain expected. There will be light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures: 27-29C. The temperature of sea water is 26-28C. 

