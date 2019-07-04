The Two Maritime Airports of Varna and Burgas Are Expecting Fewer Travelers This Year

The two maritime airports of Varna and Burgas are expected to meet 5 million passengers this year. 2 million at Varna Airport and 3 million at Burgas Airport. This was stated in an interview with Horizont Program of the Bulgarian National Radio Ulrich Heppe - CEO of Fraport Bulgaria, which is the concessioner of both airports.

This year the traffic is expected to drop by 8.3%, 8% for Varna Airport and 8.6% for Burgas Airport. It is mainly due to the smaller number of tourists from Germany and Russia. Less will be the passengers from Poland too. This reduction is offset by the greater interest of tourists from the UK. There is also an increase in passengers from Austria and Turkey. More tourists will come from Israel.

Last year, the two airports met 5.5 million passengers, Ulrich Heppe said.

He commented on the decline in passenger traffic this year: "The data may look startling, but this is not the case. We take it as stabilizing the market because if we look at the last three years between 2015 and 2018, airports have achieved an extraterrestrial traffic growth of more than 50%, and this can not last forever, and we take the 2018th and 2019th as the period of stabilization of this traffic. "

The next year's forecasts are for a passenger increase of 1-2% at both airports.