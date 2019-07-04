BILLA Opened Its 52nd Store in Sofia

BILLA Bulgaria has strengthened its position as a leader in number of shops in the country with the opening of a new supermarket at a central location in Sofia. The chain now has 128 sites, 52 of which are in the capital. The new shop is located on Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Korsakov Blvd. №11, near the Serdika metro station. In the first hours after the opening, the supermarket attracted many of the residents and workers in the area who were able to take advantage of a number of attractive offers.

The new store will offer customers a comfortable shopping experience and a diverse assortment of high quality products. The tasters of the delicious food will be able to pamper themselves with meat and vegetarian grill specialties, and the beer lovers will cool off with a live beer. In the newly opened supermarket, as well as in the other sites of the chain, customers will find delicious and quality fruits and vegetables under the brand "BILLA Gardens", grown in more than 150 gardens in Bulgaria under a special program for the reduction of pesticides.

"BILLA's new store is a great asset for residents and workers in the area. The communicative location and the proximity to metro and other public transport make the supermarket even more convenient for everyday shopping. We currently have 128 sites in the country, 52 of which are located in Sofia. BILLA will continue to open new stores in Bulgaria at the same pace in the future. We will concentrate our efforts on both organic expansion and possible acquisition of other objects. The fact that customers trust BILLA and our products and services stimulates us even more to invest in expanding our network of stores and modernizing our older supermarkets in Bulgaria “, said Norbert Misbrandt, Managing Director of BILLA Bulgaria.

The supermarket is spread over 599 square meters of retail space and will have 22 employees. The newly-opened site in the center of Sofia, as well as the rest of the chain, follows high standards of energy efficiency.