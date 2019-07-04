29,000 People Died for only 13,000 Newborns for the First Three Months

National Centre of Public Health and Analyses data show that the negative growth of the population is acquiring alarming proportions, BGNES reported.

Over the first three months of 2019, 29,000 people have died. The highest is the death rate in the capital, with 5 230 death cases. The second most deadly city is Plovdiv, where 2 884 people lost their lives, and third place is Varna, where 2 087 funerals were committed. The mortality rates in Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Blagoevgrad are also very high relative to the population - in these cities, about 300 people die each month.

The difference in the number of deaths and births is especially alarming in Vidin – where over the first quarter there were 452 deaths and only 59 births; in Pernik - where there are 428 funerals and 97 births; in Smolyan - where for 97 newborns there are 405 dead; and in Razgrad - where 74 babies were born and 484 people died for the quarter.

The number of births overall in the first three months of the year is 13,000, an average of one baby born per three deaths in Bulgaria.

Second is again Plovdiv with 1 578 babies and third - Varna with 1074 newborns. Again, the birth rate is traditionally low in Vidin, Pernik, Yambol, Smolyan and the Sofia region, where under 70 children are born monthly.

The analysis also shows that 69 babies under the age of 1 died in the first three months, and 63 stillbirths were registered. Stara Zagora has an impressively high level of dead newborns - 9 for the quarter. For comparison, only 11 such babies were born in Sofia.