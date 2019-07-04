Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Will Take Part in the The Berlin Process Summit

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will take part in the The Berlin Process to The 2019 Western Balkans Summit in Poznań, Poland on July 5th. The Heads of State and Government will discuss the achievements and challenges facing the Western Balkan countries.

The main focus in the talks of the leaders of the countries involved in the initiative will be to strengthen regional cooperation with a view to achieving connectivity in the transport, energy, trade, digitization, investment between Western Balkan countries and strengthening good neighbourly relations.

The Berlin process was initiated by Germany to promote regional cooperation in the Western Balkans and to support EU enlargement policy. The first Summit took place on 28 August 2014 in Berlin. Following are summits in Vienna in 2015, Paris in 2016, Trieste in 2017 and London in 2018. Participants in the process are the Western Balkan countries - Serbia, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro , Kosovo and Albania, and EU Member States - Poland, Great Britain, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.

For the first time, Bulgaria was invited to participate in the Berlin Process at the Trieste Summit in 2017. Bulgaria is a desirable partner in terms of active work in the region and the results achieved during the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council in 2018, with the Western Balkan countries being the top priority.