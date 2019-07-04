Boeing Gives $ 100 Million to the Relatives of the Victims in the two Crashes with 737 MAX

Boeing said it would provide an "initial investment" of $ 100 million over the next few years to help the families and communities affected by the two 737 Max aircraft crashes that killed 346 people, BNR reported.

The money will be used to support education, including college tuition or other schooling expenses for children of victims, and "hardship or living expenses for impacted families," Boeing said in statement.

The Chicago-based company said part of the money will go to cover the cost of living and the hardships suffered by the families of the passengers killed in the plane crashes.

MarketWatch noted that Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits for the two deadly incidents.

We recall that the "737 MAX" was grounded in March after two crashes in five months in which 346 people died. Boeing has completed its software improvements on aircraft that the FAA has to approve.

Robert Clifford, a Chicago lawyer who has filed suit on behalf of 23 victims in the second crash, called the new offer by Boeing “highly unusual.” He noted that such pledges of assistance after a crash often come with stipulations or limits.

“All you can really say about it is, the devil is in the details,” Clifford said in an interview. “Tell me how it works. Tell what the details of the claiming process will be. Who is the universe of beneficiaries?”, Bloomberg reported.

According to Reuters, Anton Sahadi, a representative of relatives of the Lion Air crash victims, said the families appreciated the $100 million fund but it did not mean they would stop lawsuits.

“We will continue to fight for our rights in the courts,” he said. “Boeing is doing this to build their image back.”