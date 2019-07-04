It Is Decided: The Party Subsidy Will Be BGN 1 per Vote

The deputies approved the drastic reduction in parties’ and coalitions’ state funding from BGN 11 to BGN 1 per actual vote. The change was made with the second-reading amendments to the State Budget Act, BGNES reported.

The proposal for a smaller party subsidy was submitted by the Council of Ministers, and was supported by 119 votes. deputies  voted against and 16 abstained.

All present members of GERB and “Volya” voted “for” the cut of the state funding. 15 members of the MRF (DPS) also gave their support for the proposal, with only 1 vote “against”. 7 people from the United Patriots voted  “for”, 1 - “against”, and 15 abstained. The parliamentary group of BSP for Bulgaria voted against the reduction of the subsidy.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the budget savings for the second half of 2019 will amount to BGN 14.6 million.

