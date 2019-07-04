Ekaterina Zaharieva: Bulgaria and northern Macedonia are Likely to Receive a Joint Presidency of the Berlin Process Next Year

,,Bulgaria and northern Macedonia are likely to receive a joint presidency of the Berlin process next year'', Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva confirmed at the Poznań summit.

Zaharieva reminded that our country is not formally part of the Berlin process since the initiative in 2014 by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The essence of the Berlin process is that it creates, complements and builds up the mechanisms that enlargement has."

The Berlin process is essentially an economic initiative aimed at supporting the development of the Western Balkan countries. A meeting of foreign ministers is expected today, and tomorrow, the prime ministers of the six countries in the region, Poland, Bulgaria, Germany and others.

The two-day forum should bring together the leaders of the six Western Balkan countries as well as a number of diplomats and senior statesmen from some of the European countries. It is expected that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is the initiator of the Berlin process and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, to arrive in the Polish city on Friday.

The Poznan summit comes in the midst of the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia over Pristina's dues on Serbian imports and the crackdown on shops in northern Kosovo, where Serb people live.

This is also the first major forum after foreign ministers postponed the start of EU membership talks in northern Macedonia and Albania.

Zaharieva will participate in the first day of the Poznan summit.