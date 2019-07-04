5 Illegal Migrants Were Found in a Truck at Kulata Border Checkpoint

Five illegally transported migrants were found in a truckload after an inspection at Kulata border checkpoint on Tuesday. They were without identification documents and were later identified as Afghan citizens. The authorities have submitted a refugee document issued by the Greek authorities.

The truck with Polish registration number was stopped for check-in on the country’s entry. The truck was driven by a Polish citizen. According to documents, he was transporting watermelons from Greece to Poland.

The Greek side was informed and the driver was detained. Upon completion of court actions, foreigners will be returned to Greece.