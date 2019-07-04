Singapore Company Opens 130 New Job Positions in Sofia

Business | July 4, 2019, Thursday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Singapore Company Opens 130 New Job Positions in Sofia stolica.bg

Acronis, based in Singapore, opens 130 new engineering job positions in Sofia.

They will be part of the expansion of the European Center for Research and Development in the capital.

The investment for the project is 1.2 million BGN, investsofia.com reported. The Center in Sofia started operating in August 2018 with areas of activity such as cyber defense, Artificial Intelligence and Вlосkсhаіn projects.

Its expansion is related to the development of a new product called Acronis Тоtаl Рrоtесtіоn. It is for the relevant security threads that are used for the selected information.

 Acronis has announced its presence in Bulgaria with the acquisition of T-Soft in Sofia. The company started its work in Sofia with a team of 30 people. Almost a year later there are 120.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Singapore, sofia, job, job positions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria