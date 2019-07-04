Over 17,000 Students in Bulgaria will Study in Renovated Schools With European Money

22 municipal and secondary schools and vocational schools will be renewed under sub-measure 7.2 "Investments in the creation, improvement or expansion of all types of small-scale infrastructure" of the Rural Development Program (RDP) 2014-2020.

The additional funds to be invested in schools in rural areas amount to BGN 17 767 757. The total amount of the budget for the second admission for this type of activities is increased to BGN 32 622 126, with which a total of 40 schools will be renovated .

The aim is to enable all municipalities that have submitted project proposals to receive support under the Program. In this way over 17,000 students will have the opportunity to conduct their education in a renewed and welcoming educational infrastructure.