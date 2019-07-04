Vladimir Putin is on a Working Visit to Italy

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a visit to Italy. He will talk with the president and prime minister of the country and will be accepted by an audience from Pope Francis.

Local authorities and police closed roads and large areas in the center of Rome before Vladimir Putin's visit. The access of cars to the central part of the Italian capital is forbidden.

Putin's work program begins this morning and is expected to end around 22 am It includes talks with colleague Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Putin will be taken to the Vatican by Pope Francis, and this is the third meeting between the two.

Political and economic analysts note that this visit by the Russian president may be a step toward defusing tense relations between Russia and the European Union, although few expect a great development from the visit.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte first discussed the idea of ​​Putin's visit last year. This is the first visit of the Russian president since 2015 when he participates in an exhibition in Milan.