In Greece: Record-Breaking Heats and Road Traffic
Greece's summer heats continues. Temperatures reach 41 degrees Celsius. Heavily affected by the heat are Northern Greece, Thrace and Thessalia, the BNR reports.
Authorities constantly inform about precautions against high temperatures. A lot of water, light food, no alcohol, and a trip in the late evening hours, doctors recommend.
Hoteliers and travel agencies warn tourists to avoid walking under the sun in the dangerous lunchtime. All archeological museums are closed for visitors until 18 o'clock in the evening.
From this morning, car traffic is visibly increased across the country's road network. Together with the millions of tourists arriving for their holiday, Greeks today travel to their native places to participate in Sunday's election.
Traffic police alleviate traffic with a ban for heavy vehicles on the busiest sections. Extraordinary teams monitor traffic violations and uncompromisingly punish offenders.
