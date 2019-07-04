President Rumen Radev Will Visit Shanghai Today

The visit of President Rumen Radev to China continue. After Beijing, the head of state will visit Shanghai, where he will talk today with the mayor of the city.

Yesterday, the presidents of Bulgaria and China adopted a declaration of strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed opportunities for future cooperation.

Today, Radev will visit Shanghai, the most influential economic, financial and science center in East China, and will talk to the mayor of the city.

Tomorrow, the president will visit the headquarters of one of China's leading tourism corporations.

Radev will deliver a lecture at Shanghai Jiao Tong University - is one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in China.

