6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered on the West Coast of Canada
6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was registered on the west coast of Canada, the US Geological Survey reported. The earthquake was felt in the morning at 4:30 am central gurney time.
The epicenter is located 323.8 km south of Prince Rupert on the west coast of Vancouver Island in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The hearth of the earthquake is located at a depth of 12 km.
Information about eventual destruction, injuries or tsunami warning has not yet occurred.
