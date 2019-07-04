NIMH: Local Heavy Rain and Hail are Expected Today
July 4, 2019, Thursday
Today, with a moderate wind from the northwest, the eastern part of the country will be invaded by cool air, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.
The air mass will be unstable, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop, producing numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. Local heavy rain and hail are expected.
Temperatures will drop to highs mostly between 28C and 33C, a little cooler along the Black Sea coast with air temperatures of 27-29C and seawater temperature of 26-28C.
