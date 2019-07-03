Bulgaria and the DPRK Renew Cooperation in Education and Culture

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 3, 2019, Wednesday // 18:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and the DPRK Renew Cooperation in Education and Culture pixabay.com

Exchange of scholarships between Bulgaria and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), organization of events in the fields of art, culture, media, libraries, book publishing, archives and sports are foreseen in the project for the renewal of the Program for cooperation in the field of education and culture between the Republic of Bulgaria and the DPRK.

The draft was approved today by the Council of Ministers.


The government's decision aims to update the legal framework for cooperation with DPRK in the field of education and culture.

The draft program is for the period 2019-2022. It responds to the European Union's policy towards the DPRK and does not contradict the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Korea, culture, art. Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria