Bulgaria and the DPRK Renew Cooperation in Education and Culture
Exchange of scholarships between Bulgaria and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), organization of events in the fields of art, culture, media, libraries, book publishing, archives and sports are foreseen in the project for the renewal of the Program for cooperation in the field of education and culture between the Republic of Bulgaria and the DPRK.
The draft was approved today by the Council of Ministers.
The government's decision aims to update the legal framework for cooperation with DPRK in the field of education and culture.
The draft program is for the period 2019-2022. It responds to the European Union's policy towards the DPRK and does not contradict the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
