The Repair of the Viaducts at the 13th and 15th km of Trakia Motorway Was Completed

Society | July 3, 2019, Wednesday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Repair of the Viaducts at the 13th and 15th km of Trakia Motorway Was Completed

The repair of the Viaducts at the 13th and 15th km of Trakia Motorway in the direction of Plovdiv was completed. The normal traffic is restored, making it much easier to travel to this section of the motorway.

With the completion of the construction works on both facilities, the normal traffic on Trakia Motorway is fully restored and in the summer drivers will travel without restrictions due to repairs. The road maintenance company “Avtomagistrali” EAD works extremely mobilized in order to complete the envisaged activities as soon as possible.

At the 13th km viaducts, 254 m in length and at 15 km - 322 m, repair works were carried out on the top structure - road slab and beams. The facilities are with new hydraulic seal, asphalt concrete pavement and pavement blocks. The railings and the crash barriers have been replaced. A new horizontal mark is placed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: repair, Trakia motorway, viaduct
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria