Ryanair Launched a New Route from Sofia
www.pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced that it has launched a new route from Sofia. Flights will be to the East Midlands airport in the UK, about an hour and a half to Nottingham.
Flights will start in January 2020.
The company reports that flights can be booked for dates until March 28th next year, thus passengers could benefit from the lower prices right now.
The reservation system, however, shows that tickets can not yet be bought on the route.
- » Fans of Claude Monet Can Now Book a Stay in One of His Houses in Giverny, France
- » Strike Blocks Tourists in Greece, the Ferries Aren't Working
- » Bulgarians Can Visit 168 Countries in the World without Visas
- » Intensive Traffic at Kulata and Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoints
- » Survey: Over 50% of Bulgarians Can not Afford a Vacation this Summer
- » Once Again - Kilometric Queues of Cars on the Kulata Border Checkpoint