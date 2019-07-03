Ryanair Launched a New Route from Sofia

Business » TOURISM | July 3, 2019, Wednesday // 15:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ryanair Launched a New Route from Sofia www.pixabay.com

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced that it has launched a new route from Sofia. Flights will be to the East Midlands airport in the UK, about an hour and a half to Nottingham.

Flights will start in January 2020.

The company reports that flights can be booked for dates until March 28th next year, thus passengers could benefit from the lower prices right now.

The reservation system, however, shows that tickets can not yet be bought on the route.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ryanair, new route, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria