Ryanair Launched a New Route from Sofia

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced that it has launched a new route from Sofia. Flights will be to the East Midlands airport in the UK, about an hour and a half to Nottingham.

Flights will start in January 2020.

The company reports that flights can be booked for dates until March 28th next year, thus passengers could benefit from the lower prices right now.

The reservation system, however, shows that tickets can not yet be bought on the route.