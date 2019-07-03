David-Maria Sassoli Is the New President of the European Parliament

Italian former journalist David-Maria Sassoli has been selected as the new president of the European Parliament, BBC reported.

He gathered most of the votes at the first vote that took place earlier today.

Mr Sassoli, 63, received the support of 345 out of a total of 667 MEPs in the second round of voting in Strasbourg. The centre-left politician beat three other candidates - Ska Keller, European Green Party (German), Jan Zahradil, Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (Czech) and Sira Rego, European United Left-Nordic Green Left (Spanish)

He will assume the role of assembly speaker immediately.