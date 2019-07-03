David-Maria Sassoli Is the New President of the European Parliament
Italian former journalist David-Maria Sassoli has been selected as the new president of the European Parliament, BBC reported.
He gathered most of the votes at the first vote that took place earlier today.
Mr Sassoli, 63, received the support of 345 out of a total of 667 MEPs in the second round of voting in Strasbourg. The centre-left politician beat three other candidates - Ska Keller, European Green Party (German), Jan Zahradil, Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (Czech) and Sira Rego, European United Left-Nordic Green Left (Spanish)
He will assume the role of assembly speaker immediately.
- » Traffic Accidents in the Summer Increase by 20%
- » Bulgaria and the DPRK Renew Cooperation in Education and Culture
- » Bulgarians in Need Received over 32 Tons of Food Products under European Programs
- » The European Parliament Hasn’t Elected a President in the First Vote
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov has Ordered Urgent Measures to Deal with Mosquitoes near the Danube
- » Sergei Stanishev Withdrew his Candidacy for President of the EP