Eurostat: The Gender Pay Gap in Bulgaria Has Fallen to 13.6%

The gender pay gap in Bulgaria is decreasing for the third consecutive year - from 15.4% in 2015 to 13.6% in 2017. This shows Eurostat data quoted in the Report on Equality between Women and Men for 2018 which was adopted by the government. The average pay gap in the EU in 2017 is 16%.

The gender equality report also reflects the results of policies to increase women's participation in the labor market, promoting equality in decision-making. Among the priority areas of the document are also the fight against gender-based violence and the change in public stereotypes towards women and men.

The report states that in 2018 the average annual number of unemployed persons aged 15-64 is 170,800. Of these, 100,200 are men, and 70,600 are women, which is 33,400 less than 2017. The number of unemployed women has fallen by 21,000.

The focus of the report is on the implementation of the Gender Equality Act, which regulates the institutional framework, the strategic and operational documents for the management of the gender equality policy and the presentation of the topic during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The report also takes into account the work of the National Council on Equality between Women and Men at the Council of Ministers, which is the body for consultation, cooperation and coordination between the central and territorial executive authorities and civil society structures.