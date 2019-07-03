Fans of Claude Monet Can Now Book a Stay in One of His Houses in Giverny, France

Fans of the father of Impressionism can book a stay at the idyllic Blue House once owned by Claude Monet in Giverny, France.

The home, which is currently listed on Airbnb, is located in the heart of Giverny, a village in the region of Normandy in northern France that the artist lived and worked in for several years.

The house was purchased by Monet in the 19th century and was home to one of his vegetable gardens, according to the property’s owners, Travel and Leisure reported.

The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms and 3 bathrooms and was fully renovated in 2016. The home is now furnished with a combination of both modern pieces and antique furnishings that draw back to its historic origins.

The house is perfectly located and travellers who decide to stay there can also visit the home where Monet lived for 43 years. There you can find the lily pond and blooming gardens that inspired some of his most noted works can be found.

Rates start at 4 per night.

