The Share of Smuggled Cigarettes on the Bulgarian Market Have Fallen to 3.8%
Smuggled cigarettes on the Bulgarian market fell to 3.8% in the first quarter of 2019. This is a record compared to 2010 when surveys began and showed a 34.5% share of illegal cigarettes.
The presentation of the study is attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and the Interior Minister.
