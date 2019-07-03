The Share of Smuggled Cigarettes on the Bulgarian Market Have Fallen to 3.8%

Bulgaria: The Share of Smuggled Cigarettes on the Bulgarian Market Have Fallen to 3.8%

Smuggled cigarettes on the Bulgarian market fell to 3.8% in the first quarter of 2019. This is a record compared to 2010 when surveys began and showed a 34.5% share of illegal cigarettes.

The presentation of the study is attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and the Interior Minister.

