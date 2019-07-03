The European Parliament Hasn’t Elected a President in the First Vote

The European Parliament hasn’t elected a chairman in the first vote, BTA reports. Most votes have been gathered by the Italian David Sassoli. 325 MEPs voted for him.

Four politicians are contenders for parliament presidency in the upcoming elections on Wednesday, the legislature said.

David Sassoli, centre-left Democratic Party (Italian) with 325 MEPs votes;

Ska Keller, European Green Party (German) whose first vote was backed by 125 MEPs;

Jan Zahradil, Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (Czech) with 162 MEPs votes;

Sira Rego, European United Left-Nordic Green Left (Spanish) gathered the votes of 42 MEPs.

To be elected, a candidate must win half of the valid votes cast plus one, and there can be up to four rounds of voting.

If no candidate is elected in the first ballot, the same or new candidates can be nominated in the second or third round.

If no-one is elected at the third ballot, the two candidates with the most votes in that round proceed to a fourth and final ballot, where the one receiving the greater number of votes wins, BBC reported.