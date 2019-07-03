Bulgarian PM Borisov has Ordered Urgent Measures to Deal with Mosquitoes near the Danube
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has ordered urgent measures on the issue of the mass population of mosquitoes near the Danube.
During today's government session, the Prime Minister asked the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Desislava Taneva, together with the BSAW, to contact the mayors of the affected municipalities in order to be able to react immediately by allocating funds and providing aerial spraying.
"You personally call them and tell them that we want to help them as quickly as possible, but they have to cooperate," Prime Minister Borisov said to Minister Taneva.
The Prime Minister specifically pointed out the importance of alerting beekeepers and livestock farmers. "To save people from this disaster because they have called from many places," added Boyko Borisov and ordered coordination with the other ministries that would be concerned about the problem.
