Piece of Balcony Collapsed in the Center of Sofia

A huge piece of a building's balcony, located at the corner of Knyaz Al. Dondukov Blvd. and Bacho Kiro Street, broke off and fell on the sidewalk. No injured people.

The site of the incident is located opposite the former party house and the KEVR.

The authorities are informed and the perimeter is surrounded by a police strip. At the fall, the fragment crashed into smaller pieces.

The building was built in the last century.