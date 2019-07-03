Strike Blocks Tourists in Greece, the Ferries Aren't Working
The strike of sailors interrupted the maritime transport in Greece. Ferries and cargo ships remain anchored.
Sailors are striking for an increase in wages and ship crews. Strikers from the tourism sector, are urged to stop protests to serve tourists.
At ports, many people are also waiting in the hope that the strike actions could be stopped before the announced end - tonight. On the islands, thousands of tourists extended their vacation with a day and are trying to find a place in the first ferries. Others are looking for airplane tickets. Tourists with cars and caravans find it very difficult to get places in ferries even for the next few days. Sailors do not give up and insist on signing collective bargaining agreements. Trade unions are threatening with a new strike during the tourist season.
