A 12th Century Chess Piece was Auctioned For Over $ 900,000

A 900-year-old Viking chess piece bought for a few dollars in the 1960s has sold at auction for 735,000 pounds ($927,000), writes NOVA TV.

The 3 1/2-inch (8.8-centimeter) Lewis Chessman sold to an anonymous bidder at Sotheby's in London on Tuesday.

The Lewis Chessmen are intricate, expressive chess pieces in the form of Norse warriors, carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century.

The chess treasure, discovered in 1831 on the island of Lewis (External Hebrides), includes 93 figures. The location of five other medieval figures of the four chess sets remains a mystery.

The family who offered the figure for sale learns that the medieval chess piece bought by her grandfather for £ 5 in 1964 is a real treasure.

82 of the medieval figures are kept in the British Museum and 11 in the National Museum of Scotland. One knight and four guards are missing.