Monument of John Kennedy Will Be Placed in Sofia

In memorial to the 35th President of the United States, John Kennedy, a monument will put be in Sofia. The initiative was launched by US Ambassador Eric Rubin at a farewell meeting with the Center for Psychological Studies of a Farewell Event.

The place where the monument will be placed will be specified after it is accepted by the Sofia Municipal Council.

At the moment, the idea is to be in the center or bust of the 40th President of the United States (1981-1989), Ronald Reagan, in the South Park. It was discovered about two years ago.

The US Ambassador has already held a meeting with Mayor Yordanka Fandakova to discuss the monument. An initiative committee will be set up soon to include trade union leaders. After the monument is placed in Bulgaria, such monuments should be placed in the other EU member states.