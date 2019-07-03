Deputies Proposed BGN 1,000 Fine For an Aggressive Dog
Bulgarian MPs will again ask for amendments to the Veterinary Medicine Act in connection with the increased incidents of aggressive dogs.
Among the proposals are an increase of the penalty for an aggressive dog without a muzzle from BGN 100 to BGN 1000, a fine of at least BGN 300 for a dog without leash, which is over 5 kilos, BGN 500 penalty for walking dogs in playgrounds and forbidden places, bTV reported.
The requests came after a man was eaten by five dogs in the village of Vlado Trichkov, and after a few days a child was attacked by pit bulls in Sofia.
