Tusk: EU Leaders Have Reached Consensus on Top Positions in the Community

European Council President Donald Tusk announced that an agreement has been reached on the allocation of senior positions in the EU. It is proposed that German Defense Minister Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen from the European People's Party be the President of the European Commission and that the leadership of the European Council be taken over by the Belgian Prime Minister, Belgian Prime Minister, who is a liberal.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security is expected to be Spanish Socialist Josep Borrell. It is proposed that the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, will take over the presidency of the European Central Bank.

"We have the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. A very good friend of Bulgaria'', Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said after the end of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, quoted by the press service of the Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Borissov gave his congratulations to Charles Michel and noted that the Belgian Prime Minister's tradition of taking over the Council was from the time of Herman van Rompuy.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister added that he was pleased with the difficult compromise reached at the meeting of the European Heads of State and Government.

Asked if GERB MPs would support Sergey Stanishev as European Parliament Speaker, Prime Minister Borissov said: "We will definitely support him. A Bulgarian at such a high position is only honour and pride for the country. Although his people in Bulgaria do not like him. " Borissov stressed that the promotion of Sergei Stanishev's candidacy is a work of the European Parliament.

There is information that the leaders have agreed the presidents of the European Parliament will be two - Manfred Weber and Sergei Stanishev, and they will change on every two and a half years.

Later, an informed source told Horizon that today the Socialists will present the candidacy of the Italian MEP from the European Socialist and Democrats, David-Maria Sassoli, as President of the European Parliament. According to the cited source, Sergei Stanishev's candidacy has not been discussed at all. According to another source, he himself has withdrawn his candidacy.

For his part, Manfred Weber said he returned the mandate to a leading candidate and remains the leader of the Group of the European People's Party in the European Parliament. He pointed out that it is now up to the socialists to take the lead.

The Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance does not accept the deal reached for the European Union in the European Council. "The agreement does not respect the" lead candidate "procedure as well as the results of the European elections," said Co-chairman of the group.

MEPs today have to elect a President of the European Parliament and his 14 deputies.