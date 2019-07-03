The Electricity Price for Business Increased with 203%

A shocking jump in the current electricity price for business. The increase is 203% compared to last Friday's prices. On the Bulgarian market, megawatt hour in the category is 196 leva.

Just for comparison, the price in Europe is 70 leva per megawatt hour, which is nearly 3 times cheaper than in Bulgaria.

Today the industrialists will ask again for the resignation of NEK EAD chief Petar Iliev. They accuse him of lobbying, even indicating that he deliberately influences prices in favour of a major player on the energy market.