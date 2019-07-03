Strong Earthquake Near the Southern Shores of Turkey
July 3, 2019, Wednesday
A strong earthquake - 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Mediterranean. It is felt in the southwestern part of Turkey.
The earthquake is registered at a depth of 7 km at 4.02 hours local and Bulgarian time at the southern coast of Rhodes Island.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 155 km from the Marmaris tourist region in the Turkish province of Mugla.
