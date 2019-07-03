Bulgarian Police Officers and Prison Guards Plan a Protest on July 5

July 3, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Officers and Prison Guards Plan a Protest on July 5

Police officers and prison guards are planning to stage a protest. It will be held outside the Council of Ministers on 5 July, when the Ministry of Interior will mark 140 years since its establishment. The protest is supported by the Bulgarian Doctors' Union and Podkrepa trade union. The main demand is decent pay for night work, reports BNT. 

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov also commented on the topic. He reminded that in the past two years the salaries in the Ministry of Interior system have been raised by 30%. Marinov explained that he agrees that night work is low-paid and will do everything possible to increase pay, but this can happen next year with the next state budget. The Minister reminded that the Ministry of Interior employees have unregulated working hours and in extraordinary situations they have to work overtime.

