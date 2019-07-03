Bulgaria’s Sergei Stanishev on the List for President of European Parliament

The efforts of EU leaders to appoint the President of the European Commission went on for third day on July 2. Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov took part in the meetings, reports BNT.

In addition to the successor of Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Heads of State and Government must agree on the allocation of the posts of President of the European Parliament, the European Council, the Head of the European Central Bank and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security.

The beginning of the meeting today was postponed several times. Meanwhile, European leaders met in different formats - Visegrad Four, EPP leaders, PES leaders. Donald Tusk has been in touch with the leaders of the European Parliament groups that are already in Strasbourg.

After the new circle of diplomatic shuttles, new names for the top positions in the European Institutions emerged today. German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen is the new name among the contenders for the position of President of the European Commission.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who is a liberal, remains a contender for Donald Tusk's position as President of the European Council, and PES leader Sergei Stanishev is in the race for the post of the President of the European Parliament.

Achieving a compromise between the 28 European leaders proved a difficult task. They strive to find а balance not only between political families but also between Eastern and Western Europe, between men and women.

Only when approved by a qualified majority of the leaders, the new President of the European Commission will be voted in the European Parliament.